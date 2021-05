In this episode, Overdrive reviews BMW F 900 XR Pro and Triumph Tiger 900 GT to find out which is the best bike in the range of Rs 15 to Rs 19 lakh range.

Volkswagen had launched Tiguan Allspace in India last year and now the German manufacturers have revealed the updated version of this SUV. Overdrive finds out what has changed.

Triumph New India has launched two new limited edition motorcycles in the country. The Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm edition has been launched at Rs 9.65 lakh and the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition has been launched at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom India).

In other news, Lamborghini has announced the company is going to go completely electric by 2024. It has committed to launching its first hybrid series production model by 2023. This will be followed by complete electrification of its line-up by 2024. Lamborghini is calling this EV ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’. This EV will be a completely new model line joining the SUV, V10 and V12 lineups.