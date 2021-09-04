Overdrive: Tigor EV priced at Rs 11.99 lakh most affordable, says Tata Motors

The second electric vehicle (EV) offering from Tata Motors in the passenger vehicles space is Tigor EV. It was launched in the market starting at Rs 11.99 lakh ex-showroom.“At this price point, this is the most affordable EV,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors in an interview with Overdrive.

The second electric vehicle (EV) offering from Tata Motors in the passenger vehicles space, Tigor EV is powered by the brand Ziptron EV technology and claims to have a driving range of 306 kilometers. It is also the first EV in the country to secure a four-star rating at the Global NCAP safety ratings.

When asked about the timeline of Tata Altroz EV’s launch, he said, “We have defined our whole journey of the next 10 launches and the sequence in which they should be brought in, there is a logic for that sequence. Altroz will definitely fall in that sequence at some stage and we will let you know when it comes closer to the launch stage. It is on the cards and it is under development right now.”

Commenting on the semiconductor prices, he said he sees two parts to it. “One is the global prices that we have been facing for last several months and we had learned to deal with that problem. The other option was directly buying the semiconductors from the stockists. We were also looking at optimising the use of semiconductor in certain parts,” he said, adding that with all these actions, the firm is managing the situation.

However, the second part, which might be a temporary one, is the situation in Malaysia from where firms are heavily dependent on certain parts, he explained and said the situation is being assed.

According to him, the larger issue of semiconductor shortage might stay for a while. “The way we have seen in the last three-four months, the situation has not eased out as compared to what it was before a quarter or so,” he said.