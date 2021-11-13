Overdrive sets up electric charging stations from Chandigarh to Leh in association with Audi India & ABB

Overdrive is driving the Audi e-Tron from Chandigarh to Leh, besides setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Team Overdrive has embarked on a very ambitious drive – a drive in the Audi e-Tron up Ladakh. Overdrive has also teamed up with ABB, one of the largest electric charging infrastructure providers in the world, to set up five charging points from Chandigarh to Ladakh highway.

These five points are at Mandi, Manali, Jispa, Pang and then in Leh.

The charger provided by ABB is a 22 kilowatt (kW) type 2 AC charger. It is one of the quickest AC charger set-ups anywhere in the country and is capable of charging a 50kW power battery in a little over two hours.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.