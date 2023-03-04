Re.Wi.Re | Tata Motors' giant step towards India's vehicle scrappage policy initiative

The vehicle scrappage policy in India was announced way back in August 2021 by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to ensure that unfit vehicles both in the commercial vehicle (CV) as well as the passenger vehicle (PV) would have a systematic way of being recycled. Today, as it stands, there are 12 such facilities in the country and Tata Motors has taken a giant step towards this initiative by inaugurating their very first registered vehicle scrappage facility, Re.Wi.Re, in Jaipur. Overdrive takes a deeper look into how all of this functions.

The facility is built on a five acre plot on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway that offers a sustainable alternative to end-of-life vehicles. Re.Wi.Re stands for Recycle With Respect. It has a capacity to dismantle 15,000 vehicles, commercial as well as passenger in total annually. On a daily basis, 50 vehicles can be dismantled here. It starts with two dismantling lines for the passenger and small commercial vehicles and it moves on to four stations for the large commercial vehicles.

Also Read | A vehicle scrapping facility within 150 kms from every city centre is Nitin Gadkari's aim

Triumph has introduced three new models in its very popular Street Triple lineup and one of the motorcycles that Overdrive is riding today is the Street Triple R. Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar is going to find out whether these incremental changes make it a very compelling buy in 2023.

Hyundai’s compact sedan, the Aura, has been given an update. It now gets a contemporary front grill and it also gets new features inside the cabin and also safety equipment to make it a more compelling buy. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha finds out whether it makes a big difference.

For more details, watch the accompanying video