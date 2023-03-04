English
Re.Wi.Re | Tata Motors' giant step towards India's vehicle scrappage policy initiative
auto | Mar 4, 2023 7:50 PM IST

Re.Wi.Re | Tata Motors' giant step towards India's vehicle scrappage policy initiative

Profile image
By Sohini Dutt   Mar 4, 2023 7:50 PM IST (Published)
Overdrive drives the latest Triumph Street Triple R, find out what is new in the Hyundai Aura and visit Tata Motors' first vehicle scrap facility, Tata Motors ReWiRe.

The vehicle scrappage policy in India was announced way back in August 2021 by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to ensure that unfit vehicles both in the commercial vehicle (CV) as well as the passenger vehicle (PV) would have a systematic way of being recycled. Today, as it stands, there are 12 such facilities in the country and Tata Motors has taken a giant step towards this initiative by inaugurating their very first registered vehicle scrappage facility, Re.Wi.Re, in Jaipur. Overdrive takes a deeper look into how all of this functions.

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The facility is built on a five acre plot on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway that offers a sustainable alternative to end-of-life vehicles. Re.Wi.Re stands for Recycle With Respect. It has a capacity to dismantle 15,000 vehicles, commercial as well as passenger in total annually. On a daily basis, 50 vehicles can be dismantled here. It starts with two dismantling lines for the passenger and small commercial vehicles and it moves on to four stations for the large commercial vehicles.
Also Read | A vehicle scrapping facility within 150 kms from every city centre is Nitin Gadkari's aim
Triumph has introduced three new models in its very popular Street Triple lineup and one of the motorcycles that Overdrive is riding today is the Street Triple R. Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar is going to find out whether these incremental changes make it a very compelling buy in 2023.
Also Read | Overdrive: Here’s an EV that offers over 600 kilometres of driving range
Hyundai’s compact sedan, the Aura, has been given an update. It now gets a contemporary front grill and it also gets new features inside the cabin and also safety equipment to make it a more compelling buy. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha finds out whether it makes a big difference.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
