Overdrive settles the powertrain debate between EVs, Hybrids, Petrol, and Diesel

Profile image
By Sohini Dutt   Apr 7, 2023 5:35 PM IST (Published)
Should one drive a petrol, a diesel, a hybrid or an electric vehicle (EV) on Indian roads? Overdrive settles the powertrain debate.

Overdrive settled the ongoing powertrain debate by conducting a comprehensive comparison of petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric vehicles, to help SUV enthusiasts make an informed decision based on their budget. The popularity of SUVs in India is unquestionable, but choosing the right powertrain can be a daunting task.

Also Read | Overdrive checks out sixth-generation Hyundai Verna, rides eScooter Mihos
In addition to this, Overdrive had the opportunity to test drive the Lamborghini Urus Performante, an impressive SUV with unparalleled performance capabilities that one would not want to keep locked away in their garage.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
