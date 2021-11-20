Overdrive: Maruti’s new Celerio available at unbeatable & attractive price; check out all specifications here 

It’s been more than two years since Maruti Suzuki launched a new product in the market, but with the all-new Celerio, the wait is over.

It comes with a new engine, new chassis, new transmission and plenty of other new features at an unbeatable and attractive price.

The dimensions of the new Celerio have increased considerably compared to the older generation car. The wheelbase has grown as well, not just the length but the width too. The wheelbase is longer and so is the track, front and rear. However, the height of the car has dropped down by about 5mm.

It’s the 5th generation of heartech platform and apart from being dimensionally larger, there is extensive use of high-strength steel in the car, which has led to the weight of the Celerio coming down by almost about 10kg across the board. The use of high-strength steel also means it has a reasonably safe crash structure.

