Overdrive: Here’s an EV that offers over 600 kilometres of driving range

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is probably the most important electric vehicle (EV) that Hyundai builds globally. It is also the brand's first ground-up EV that promises to offer up to 631 kilometres of driving range on a single charge and also level 2 ADAS features.
Recommended ArticlesView All
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer
Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Priced at Rs 45.95 lakh ex-showroom, the EV boasts of a 72.6-kilowatt-hour liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. The car generates a max power of 217PS and max torque of 350 Nm. It has three driving modes – eco, normal and sports.
The car also has a front boot space of 57 litres along with a rear boot space of 537 litres.
Watch the video for an in-depth review of Ioniq 5.
Also, watch highlights from the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.