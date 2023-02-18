Overdrive: Here’s an EV that offers over 600 kilometres of driving range

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is probably the most important electric vehicle (EV) that Hyundai builds globally. It is also the brand's first ground-up EV that promises to offer up to 631 kilometres of driving range on a single charge and also level 2 ADAS features.

Priced at Rs 45.95 lakh ex-showroom, the EV boasts of a 72.6-kilowatt-hour liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. The car generates a max power of 217PS and max torque of 350 Nm. It has three driving modes – eco, normal and sports.

The car also has a front boot space of 57 litres along with a rear boot space of 537 litres.

Watch the video for an in-depth review of Ioniq 5.

Also, watch highlights from the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.