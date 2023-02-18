Overdrive: Here’s an EV that offers over 600 kilometres of driving range

English
Feb 18, 2023

Profile image
By Sohini Dutt   Feb 18, 2023 3:57 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is probably the most important electric vehicle that Hyundai builds globally. It is also the brands first ground up electric vehicle (EV) that promises to offer over 600 kilometres of driving range and also level 2 ADAS features.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is probably the most important electric vehicle (EV) that Hyundai builds globally. It is also the brand's first ground-up EV that promises to offer up to 631 kilometres of driving range on a single charge and also level 2 ADAS features.

Priced at Rs 45.95 lakh ex-showroom, the EV boasts of a 72.6-kilowatt-hour liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. The car generates a max power of 217PS and max torque of 350 Nm. It has three driving modes – eco, normal and sports.
Also Read: Overdrive checks out updated MG Hector and Hero's Xoom 110CC
The car also has a front boot space of 57 litres along with a rear boot space of 537 litres.
Watch the video for an in-depth review of Ioniq 5.
Also, watch highlights from the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
