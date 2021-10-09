Overdrive: First road test review of 2021 Tata Punch

In this latest episode of Overdrive, Simran Rastogi reviews the new Tata Punch.

In this latest episode of Overdrive, Simran Rastogi reviews the new Tata Punch.

First seen as the H2X concept at the Geneva Auto Show in 2019, the Tata Punch is finally here and ready to hit the roads. It is the smallest of Tata SUVs with the biggest of aspirations.

Tata Punch has stirred up quite a bit of interest in the Indian market even before its launch. The Tata Punch is slotted for a Diwali launch that is just a couple of weeks away.

Also, watch Overdrive's Christopher Chaves reviews the new motorcycle from Yamaha, the FZ X.

For the full show, watch the accompanying video.