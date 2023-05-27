English
    Overdrive: First Drive of the much awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    By CNBCTV18.COM May 27, 2023 6:22:00 PM IST (Published)

    The return of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in the form of the Jimny signifies a renewed interest in dedicated off-roaders. With adventure enthusiasts embracing the thrill of off-roading once again, the Jimny aims to cater to their desires. Additionally, the emergence of electric scooters from Simple One reflects the growing popularity of eco-friendly mobility solutions.

    Over the past couple of decades, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy failed to garner much attention in the market. Soft-roaders, with their abundant comfort and features, dominated the automotive landscape, leaving the Gypsy with few takers. As a result, Maruti Suzuki discontinued the production of the Gypsy, putting an end to an era.

    However, the tides have turned. Adventure-seeking enthusiasts are now embracing off-roading like never before. The Mahindra Thar, with its rugged appeal and off-road capabilities, has captured the hearts of many. People seem to be preparing for a gold rush in the world of off-roading, and this resurgence of interest has created a demand for a dedicated off-roader.
    Recognizing the need for a focused off-roader in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki has reintroduced the successor to the Gypsy – the all-new Jimny. After years of anticipation, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny has finally arrived on Indian roads. Overdrive had the opportunity to test drive this eagerly awaited vehicle. The team at Overdrive gathered valuable insights about the Jimny's performance, design, and overall driving experience.
    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny price to be revealed on June 7; receives 30,000 bookings
    In other automotive news, Simple One, a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer, recently launched their highly anticipated range of e-scooters. Overdrive had the opportunity to sit down with Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder of Simple Energy, to discuss the company's journey, future plans, and their vision for the electric mobility sector.
    Also Read | Hero Moto aims to launch a new product every quarter
    As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, it's an exciting time for both off-roading enthusiasts and supporters of sustainable transportation.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
