homeauto NewsOverdrive checks out updated MG Hector and Hero's Xoom 110CC
auto | Feb 11, 2023 2:54 PM IST

Overdrive checks out updated MG Hector and Hero's Xoom 110CC

Profile image
By Sohini Dutt   Feb 11, 2023 3:29 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Overdrive finds out what has changed in the updated MG Hector, rides Hero MotoCorp’s latest 110 CC scooter and tests the Royal Enfield Hunter against the TVS Ronin

Last month at the Auto Expo, MG Motors India launched the updated Hector. The price starts at Rs 80 lakh ex-showroom and the SUV not only comes with new styling update but it also gets new features in the form of advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), it also comes with new engine and transmission options. Tuhin Guha of Overdrive got all the details.

The first week of February witnessed the launch of the latest offering from Hero Motocorp in the 110cc scooter segment, the Hero Xoom. The Hero Xoom is set to compete with the likes of Honda, TVS and Suzuki.
Hero MotoCorp launched the 110cc urban adventure-focused scooter, Xoom, at a starting price of Rs 68,599 (ex-showroom). The scooter will take on rivals like Honda Activa, Honda Dio, as well as TVS Jupiter and Zest, to arrest its falling market share in the segment.
The manufacturer like Hero MotoCorp, in India, is known to price its two-wheeler products very competitively in all the segments that they are part of. And the scooter that the Overdrive is taking a short ride on, the Xoom 110CC scooter, doesn’t shy away from that factor either.
It looks striking in design and it also packs a lot of first-in-its-class features. But how does it fare out on the road, in the real world? Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves finds out.
With the Hunter, Royal Enfield plans to diversify into 350CC motorcycle space and with the Ronin, TVS plans to stake claim in Royal Enfield’s retro style motorcycles. Who did what better? Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves finds out.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
First Published: Feb 11, 2023 2:54 PM IST
