Overdrive checks out sixth-generation Hyundai Verna, rides eScooter Mihos

Hyundai India has been teasing this sixth-generation, sleek looking Verna for a while now and Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar has finally taken a look at this car to find out whether the hype was all worth it.

This new generation Hyundai Verna does not come with a diesel option, it only comes with a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit. It also comes with advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features.

A couple of months ago, at the Auto Expo 2023, people saw a couple of new electric scooter manufacturers enter into the mix and offer new electric scooters. One that caught everyone’s eye was Vadodara based Joy e-Bike with their scooter, the Mihos. This offers 102 kilometer of riding range. It is not really production ready yet but Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves rode it find out what this scooter is all about.

The flagship model, The Mihos EV, was launched a couple of months ago at the Auto Expo 2023 at Rs 1,49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Overdrive test rode its pre-production model.

Indian Motor Show is a biennial event, which takes place in January or February every alternate year, was last held in 2020 and it was scheduled to take place in February 2022. However, due to the pandemic situation last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) pushed the event to 2023.

In 2023’s event, many cars from various manufacturers were unveiled and launched at the Auto Expo.

