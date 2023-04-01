Overdrive checks out sixth-generation Hyundai Verna, rides eScooter Mihos

Hyundai India has been teasing this sixth-generation, sleek looking Verna for a while now and Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar has finally taken a look at this car to find out whether the hype was all worth it.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Bottomline | SEBI ticks the right boxes, but…
Apr 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This new generation Hyundai Verna does not come with a diesel option, it only comes with a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit. It also comes with advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features.
A couple of months ago, at the Auto Expo 2023, people saw a couple of new electric scooter manufacturers enter into the mix and offer new electric scooters. One that caught everyone’s eye was Vadodara based Joy e-Bike with their scooter, the Mihos. This offers 102 kilometer of riding range. It is not really production ready yet but Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves rode it find out what this scooter is all about.
Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Mumbai-based startup unveils two self-balancing e-scooters — Liger X and X Plus
The flagship model, The Mihos EV, was launched a couple of months ago at the Auto Expo 2023 at Rs 1,49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Overdrive test rode its pre-production model.
Indian Motor Show is a biennial event, which takes place in January or February every alternate year, was last held in 2020 and it was scheduled to take place in February 2022. However, due to the pandemic situation last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) pushed the event to 2023.
In 2023’s event, many cars from various manufacturers were unveiled and launched at the Auto Expo.
Also Read | From PVs to CVs to hydrogen fuel, here’s what leaders from Tata Motors said at Auto Expo 2023
For more details, watch the accompanying video