Overdrive: Can BMW 6 Series GT take on Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

One may think making a choice between the long-wheel based variant of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 6 Series GT (Gran Turismo) would be an easy one given that the E-class does comfort elegantly and the GT 6 series does comfort elegantly but with a tad bit of sportiness.

However, when Overdrive's Simran Rastogi drove the powerful six-cylinder diesel variants of these cars, the sportiest cars one can buy in the country today, he realised that the choice wasn't that simple. Overdrive finds out which German executive luxury sedan a potential customer would pick.

Last month Isuzu Motors India launched the BS-VI iteration of the Hi-Lander which essentially is a stripped-down version of the D-Max V-cross. Overdrive's Areeb Sherwani finds out the form and the function.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.