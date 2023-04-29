homeauto NewsOverdrive brings a closer look at MG Comet EV and Citroën C3 Aircross

Overdrive brings a closer look at MG Comet EV and Citroën C3 Aircross

By Sohini Dutt  |  Apr 29, 2023 4:55 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Overdrive tells you all about the freshly launched MG Comet EV and brings a closer look at the Citroën C3 Aircross SUV.

auto | Apr 29, 2023 4:55 PM IST
MG Motors India has just launched a very quirky looking electric vehicle (EV) in the country, called the Comet, which is quite a unique experience. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha has all the details.

Recommended Articles

View All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Also Read | MG Motor India aims for 30% sales from electric vehicles with launch of Comet
The French automaker, Citroën, is gearing up to expand its presence in India by launching new SUVs and electric models.
Citroën India has unveiled the C3 Aircross, a midsize SUV that will compete against the Creta, Seltos, Taigun and Kushaq and will be launched in August later this year. This SUV will be available in both 5 and 7-seater options and is powered by a 1.2-litre engine. Overdrive’s Bertrand D’Souza has all the details.
Also Read | Citroën aims to launch new SUV and electric models in India
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags