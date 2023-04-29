Overdrive brings a closer look at MG Comet EV and Citroën C3 Aircross

MG Motors India has just launched a very quirky looking electric vehicle (EV) in the country, called the Comet, which is quite a unique experience. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha has all the details.
The French automaker, Citroën, is gearing up to expand its presence in India by launching new SUVs and electric models.
Citroën India has unveiled the C3 Aircross, a midsize SUV that will compete against the Creta, Seltos, Taigun and Kushaq and will be launched in August later this year. This SUV will be available in both 5 and 7-seater options and is powered by a 1.2-litre engine. Overdrive’s Bertrand D’Souza has all the details.
