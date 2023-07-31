Overdrive | Unveiling new upgrades and exciting features of Audi Q8 e-tron and Kia Seltos

The highly anticipated Audi Q8 e-tron and its Sportback variant are set to launch on August 18. With a focus on driving range and enhanced dynamics, Audi aims to cater to those embracing the EV lifestyle, promising a thrilling driving experience.

Audi has rebranded the e-tron as the Q8 e-tron, equipping it with a larger, denser battery pack to significantly improve the driving range. Alongside some cosmetic upgrades, the vehicle boasts enhanced features. Discover the value proposition of this new electric vehicle (EV) and its potential impact on the market.

The Audi Q8 e-tron, including the Sportback variant, is set to be launched on August 18.

Considering adopting an EV lifestyle ? Driving range remains a crucial factor, but Audi has taken care of this concern by providing the Q8 e-tron with a larger battery pack and enhancing driving dynamics, making it an exhilarating and enjoyable driving experience.

Also, there is an updated version of the Kia Seltos . While it features a few exterior and interior tweaks, the most exciting additions are a new 1.5-liter engine and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) functions, promising a captivating driving experience.

For more details, watch the accompanying video