Hyundai's Exter is a bold step in the right direction for the automaker, as it seeks to assert its position in the fiercely competitive micro SUV segment. The battle between the Hyundai Verna turbo variant and the Volkswagen Virtus GT highlights the continued demand for thrilling driving experiences in the sedan category.

The automotive industry is constantly evolving, with car manufacturers vying for supremacy in different segments. Hyundai, the renowned South Korean automaker, has recently introduced an exciting new product in the micro SUV space, known as the Hyundai Exter

This compact and stylish vehicle is set to take on its competitors, including the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3, with a highly attractive introductory price tag of just Rs 6 lakh. The Exter has quickly become the talk of the town, generating much excitement among car enthusiasts who believe it could be the next big hit in the market.

Hyundai Motor India has faced stiff competition from Tata Motors in recent months, posing a significant threat to its position as the country's second-largest carmaker. In order to secure their standing and potentially gain market share from the dominant Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai knows it needs a fresh range of products to entice buyers. The Exter is one such product that aims to rejuvenate Hyundai's lineup and offer a compelling option to consumers in the ever-popular micro SUV segment.

SUVs, compact SUVs, and micro SUVs have been dominating the Indian automotive landscape, drawing attention away from traditional sedans. However, when it comes to driving dynamics and performance, petrol vehicles with a focus on power and handling still find a dedicated audience.

Recognising this, Overdrive , one of India's leading automotive media outlets, decided to put two impressive contenders to the test - the Hyundai Verna turbo variant and the Volkswagen Virtus GT.

The Hyundai Verna has long been a strong contender in the sedan market, offering a blend of style, comfort, and performance. With the introduction of the turbo variant, the Verna gains an extra edge, providing a power-packed driving experience that enthusiasts crave. On the other hand, Volkswagen's Virtus GT has been turning heads globally with its sleek design and powerful performance, making it a worthy adversary in the sedan segment.

Overdrive's comparison sought to determine which sedan delivers the best driving experience and performance. Both vehicles boast turbocharged engines, promising exhilarating acceleration and agility on the road. Driving enthusiasts are eager to see how these sedans measure up against each other and whether they can reignite interest in the sedan category.

As India embraces the SUV trend, the outcome of this battle between the Hyundai Verna turbo variant and the Volkswagen Virtus GT could have far-reaching implications for both car manufacturers. Will the Verna's domestic dominance continue, or will the Virtus GT's global allure win over the Indian audience?

For more details, watch the accompanying video