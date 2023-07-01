Overdrive | An in-depth review of Porsche Taycan Turbo S, 2023 BMW X1 and QJ Motor SRK 400

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S possesses both exceptional performance and an impressive range, which align perfectly with its prestigious reputation. By bestowing the "Turbo" badge on an electric vehicle, Porsche has effectively immortalized this revered term even in the context of an electrified future.

In this episode, Overdrive highlights the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the 2023 BMW X1, and the QJ Motor SRK 400.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S possesses both exceptional performance and an impressive range, which align perfectly with its prestigious reputation. By bestowing the "Turbo" badge on an electric vehicle, Porsche has effectively immortalized this revered term even in the context of an electrified future.

With the latest iteration of the BMW X1, the third generation, comes increased dimensions compared to its predecessor, offering a more spacious and luxurious interior. However, the question remains: does it deliver an equally impressive driving experience?

Discover a recently introduced motorcycle that has joined the 400cc segment in the Indian market and is highly appealing in terms of its appearance and features.

To explore more about these vehicles in detail, watch the accompanying video

Also Read | Overdrive: First Drive of the much awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny