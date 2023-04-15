Overdrive | An in-depth review of Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a crossover that is based on Baleno. What makes it very exciting for enthusiasts is that it has a booster jet engine which was seen in the Baleno RS. The front end of the car has a Grand Vitara-inspired styling which gives the car a very imposing stance.

In addition to the cabin features carried over from the Baleno, the Fronx boasts a head-up display, wireless charger, in-built Suzuki Connect, 360-degree camera, and wireless Android Auto. The car has a boost space of 308 litres and a ground clearance of 190mm.

The Fronx comes with two engine options — a 1.2-litre dual jet and a 1.0-liter turbo booster jet engine. The booster jet produces a maximum power of 100.06PS and maximum torque of 147.6Nm, while the dual jet engine produces a maximum power of 90PS at 6,000rpm and maximum torque of 113Nm at 4,400rpm.

Also, Overdrive’s Christopher Chaves reviews the Ampere Primus Electric Scooter. The Primus houses a 3kWh LFP battery pack and claims a range of 107km in eco mode.

Moreover, Overdrive gets a close look at the AMG GT 63SE. The car is powered by a 4 litre V8, biturbo engine and can reach a top speed of 316kmph. The hybrid car also has electric motors which produce a maximum power of 204PS and maximum torque of 320Nm. The car has a 6.1kWh battery pack and can deliver 12km of EV-only range.

Watch the accompanying video for more.