Overdrive | A closer look at Mercedes AMG SL 55 Roadster, Hero Xtreme 160R & Range Rover SV

The automotive world continues to push boundaries, unveiling vehicles that embody performance, style, and luxury. The Mercedes AMG SL 55 roadster makes a grand reentry into the Indian market, showcasing its powerhouse performance and stunning aesthetics. The Hero Xtreme 160R stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to staying relevant and competitive, combining modern design with impressive capabilities. Finally, the Range Rover SV epitomizes lavishness, catering to those seeking the utmost in comfort and refinement. With each of these vehicles, automotive enthusiasts are presented with an opportunity to embrace the pinnacle of automotive excellence.

In the ever-evolving world of automobiles, car enthusiasts and consumers are always on the lookout for the latest offerings that combine performance, style, and luxury.

CNBC-TV18’s special show, Overdrive, is taking a close-up look at the stunning Mercedes AMG SL 55 roadster, road testing the new Hero Xtreme 160R, and immersing in the exclusive opulence found within the Range Rover SV.

After an absence of 11 years, Mercedes India has reintroduced the iconic SL model to the country, and this time it arrives with a promise of exceptional performance, evident from the prominent AMG badge.

The latest iteration boasts a formidable 4-liter V8-twin turbo engine, making it a true spectacle to behold. With its breathtaking aesthetics and power-packed performance, the Mercedes AMG SL 55 roadster sets the stage for an exhilarating driving experience.

Keeping pace with the evolving trends and fierce competition, Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new Hero Xtreme 160R. This motorcycle not only embraces contemporary styling cues but also demonstrates remarkable performance capabilities.

Overdrive's Rohit Paradkar brings an in-depth analysis of the Hero Xtreme 160R , highlighting its features and providing valuable insights into what sets it apart from its rivals.

Renowned for their opulent luxury, Range Rovers have always been synonymous with prestige and comfort. The special vehicles division has taken this reputation to new heights with the creation of the Range Rover SV , elevating the SUV's exclusivity even further.

Overdrive's Bertrand D'Souza immersed himself in the lap of opulence within the Range Rover SV, experiencing firsthand the sumptuousness and refinement that define this exceptional vehicle.

