Over-speeding on Yamuna Express way could cost you Rs 2,000: Revised speed limit kicks in today, check details

To prevent fatal accidents during the winter season, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has lowered the speed limit from 100 km per hour to 80 km per hour for light vehicles from December 15 to February 15.

The revised speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway to prevent accidents due to winter fog kicks in from December 15. The new speed limit for light vehicles is 80 km/hour and for heavy vehicles it is fixed at 60 km/hour.

The new speed limit will be in effect from December 15 to February 15 and violation may attract a penalty of up to Rs 2,000.

Frequent accidents on the Yamuna Expressway have been a matter of concern. The situation worsens every winter when the highway is covered in dense fog. Poor visibility leads to fatal accidents and pile up of vehicles on the expressway.

According to data from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), nearly 19% of accidents on the expressway are caused due to speeding and thick winter fog.

Also read:

The Yamuna Expressway has CCTV cameras installed at regular intervals to monitor the speed of vehicles. As per an HT Auto report, the authority had instructed toll operators at the expressway to set up crash barriers between the Greater Noida and Agra stretch to prevent accidents. Crash barriers can be helpful in stopping a vehicle from toppling over to the other side of the expressway and prevent a pile up.