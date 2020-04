Are you missing all the motor racing action over the weekends? Our favourite racers haven’t given up racing despite the global lockdown, at least not virtually. You can stream these e-races over the weekend to get your dose of adrenaline rush.

Race For The World

Friday 17 April, 18:00 BST (17th April, 10:30pm)

Live Streaming – Twitch.tv/iamcharlesleclerc16 , Twitch.tv/GR63, Twitch.tv/landonorris

Cars – F1 2019

Format – Short format qualifying (the drivers decide), number of laps (drivers decide), equal car performance, vehicle damage off (drivers decide)

Competitors – real Formula 1 race drivers vs other celebrities

Racing Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Arthur Leclerc

Description: A racing series organised/disorganised by the drivers themselves, the rules are made up by the second during each lap, a safety car could be called in if everyone feels they’re crashing into each other and needless to say there’s a lot of entertaining driver commentary throughout the qualifying session and the race itself. Need I say more?

The main aim of this racing event apart from trying to keep the fans entertained is to raise funds to contribute to the World Health Organisation’s Covid19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Tune in tonight to donate to this cause or simply if you’d like to see who gets crowned the winner of the final round of Race For The World.

Real Racers Never Quit

Friday 17 April, 21:00 CEST (18th April – 12:30am)

Live Streaming - Youtube.com/Team Redline, Twitch.tv/Team Redline

Cars – Vintage racing cars

Format – 1 qualifying of 2 laps; 2 Races, R2 grid is result of R1

Competitors – Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, GT racers & virtual racer drivers

Description: The idea behind the racing event is to remember & honour motorsport legends of yester years while putting on an entertaining sim race with real racers from F1 & GT combat extremely talented virtual racers on track. A must-watch, especially, for all Max Verstappen fans. He’s just as quick on his sim as he is on a real track, eliminating any semblance of competition from the very start. Even his e-sim nemesis Lando Norris finds it tough to keep up with Max’s lightning-fast pace during the race.

Not The GP ‘Versus’

Saturday 18 April, 8PM BST (19th April - 12:30am IST)

Live Streaming: Youtube.com/Veloce_Esports , Twitch.tv/Veloce_Esports

Cars – F1 2019

Format – 1 lap, head-to-head elimination shoot out

Competitors – real racers vs celebrities vs content creators

Racing Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Jean Eric Vergne, Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, Jamie Chadwick

Star Attractions – Thibaut Courtois, Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Liam Millar, Matt Craig

Description: This is a super fun format to watch. A real racing driver go up against the likes of a Real Madrid goalkeeper or cricketers on equal cars over one lap. Through a series of one lap eliminations a winner is crowned.

Thoroughly entertaining to watch the non-racers go flat out and try to avoid lose control and hit the wall.

It’s also for a commendable cause, this event is supporting Unicef_UK to help children affected by the coronavirus.

Tune in on Saturday night or rather Monday morning for all the action, additionally, you can watch the live streaming on some of the competitor’s twitch channels as well.

2020 F1 Virtual Chinese GP

Sunday 19 April, 17:00 UTC (10:30pm IST)

Live Streaming: Youtube.com/Formula 1, Twitch.tv/Formula1, Facebook.com/Formula1

Cars – F1 2019

Format – Short format qualifying for 18 minutes, 50% race length, equal car performance, vehicle damage off

Competitors – real Formula 1 race drivers vs other celebrities

Racing Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi

Star Attraction – Thibaut Courtois, other names to be announced

Description: A thoroughly entertaining fix of racing whether you’re watching the mad dash of cars during the actual race on Formula 1’s official streaming platform or if you’re watching the live stream of the racers on twitch. I’d recommend you watch the virtual race with multiple tabs of the different racer twitch streams, it’s fun to choose your own racer view while the race is on, as their insane commentary is extremely entertaining. Makes you want this interactive driver radio to be made a standard practice during actual track races. Now isn’t that a thought!