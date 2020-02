Hero MotoCorp is open to partnerships to scale up operations. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 at the company's R&D centre in Jaipur, Pawan Munjal, the CEO of the two-wheeler giant, said, "We are open to partnerships with friends, enemies and frenemies. We are keeping the slate open. We are not in talks with Indian motorcycle makers right now".

Munjal confirmed that Hero MotoCorp's strategy team are talking to global two-wheeler manufacturers and technology companies. He emphasised that partnerships will be critical for Hero MotoCorp it wants to leapfrog from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, Hero MotoCorp unveiled its future mobility roadmap. The company launched new models of the Passion and Glamour, both of which have received generational upgrades and BSVI engines. The company announced its entry into the 160cc segment with the Xtreme 160R, a completely new platform developed at Hero's Centre for Innovation Technology in Jaipur.

The company launched a rally kit for the XPulse-200 which would be available at approximately Rs 38,000 by the end of February. The company has also hinted that they are working on a 350cc off-roader as a future concept.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Munjal said that Hero MotoCorp will bring out an electric scooter in 2021. The company is already testing EV technology on the Maestro platform. The name of the electric scooter and the branding of Hero's EV portfolio is yet to be decided. In the next 5-7 years, Hero MotoCorp would be investing ten thousand crores in electric vehicles, new technologies and network expansion. Munjal said that the CIT was at the heart of the company's tech revolution. While R&D investments usually have a long gestation period, the CIT has delivered 150 projects in just four years since it's inception.

At the tech centre, Hero's young engineers were proud to showcase the Quark1 concept. Based on the Advanced Modular Scaleable Electric Platform, the Quark1 is an electric vehicle which can be converted into a two-wheeler and three-wheeler. Both modes can be used independently. Hero's engineers are studying the feasibility of such a concept for e-commerce. Pawan Munjal though made it clear that the Quark1 is only a concept and the company has no plans to get into active production as of now.