In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is discernible that consumer preference has shifted towards smaller budget personal mobility.

This trend is leading to a surge in demand for second-hand vehicles. According to online car sales and comparison platform CarDekho, there has been a 99 percent recovery in used car traffic, with hatches and low-budget mass market models emerging as the most preferred options.

The highest recovery in demand is seen in the Rs 2 lakh - Rs 5 lakh used-car segment, in which CarDekho is back to pre-lockdown levels.

There is also a 77 percent recovery in new car traffic, with the Rs 1 lakh - Rs 5 lakh segment seeing maximum traction.

In a separate study by Cars24, 46 percent of the buyers surveyed said they will reduce their budgets amid the pandemic, and half of them will switch to buying a used car. About 22.5 percent customers who were looking to buy a new car pre-COVID will now look to buy a used car, the survey indicated.

According to the CarDekho study, traffic from the Orange zone for used cars was the highest, with most coming from Karnataka. In the Red Zone, traffic from Maharashtra region for pre-owned cars was the highest.

According to the report, the recovery rate of cars in the Rs 1-5 lakh segment is the highest. Among SUVs, the Rs 5-15 lakh segment has the highest share, whereas sedans in the Rs 15-20 lakh are the most searched cateogroy.

The premium segment has seen the lowest recovery rate at 50 percent, forming in any case a small volume (10%) of the overall market. OEMs winning the most customers at this time are Maruti Suzuki (23% share), and Tata Motors. Honda Cars has 7% share in the mid-segment.

The study compared enquirers between February 17 and March 17 in the pre-lockdown phase versus May 12-May 28 in the post-Lockdown phase.