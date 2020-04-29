Online car sales no fad, will be new normal post-COVID: Tata Motors

Days after Mercedes Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Honda Cars and Toyota introduced online sales platforms, Tata Motors has said that online sales will become the new normal in a post COVID-19 world.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 about the company’s 'Click to Drive’ initiative, Vivek Srivatsa, head of marketing, said, "Customer behavior will be significantly different due to COVID-19. It is imperative for the industry to provide contactless buying experience. Online sales is not a fad, they will progress and become the new normal."

On April 13, Tata Motors launched the ‘Click to Drive’ website, moving the company’s entire sales process online. The company has integrated all its 750 outlets with the new platform.

According to the company, the entire sales process including, booking, financing, exchange and payment can be completed virtually. Customers will have the option of test drives and taking the delivery of the vehicle at home or from the showroom.

Srivatsa said the company was witnessing healthy booking numbers coming via the online portal, "We will soon introduce video calls for customers with product experts and we may even launch an AI initiative for a virtual test drive experience."

The senior executive emphasised that due to COVID-19 induced disruptions, the company’s budgets for online marketing are set to go up significantly, 20-25 percent of the marketing budget will be dedicated to online experience of the customer. Getting customers to learn about products online is the key going forward."

According to several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the demand for personal mobility will witness a spike post COVID-19 and Srivatsa believes there will be a greater for entry level cars in the days to come. The company is yet to decide on restarting manufacturing operations. "I feel the auto industry will be up and running a quarter after the lockdown ends," Srivatsa said.