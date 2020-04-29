Auto Online car sales no fad, will be new normal post-COVID: Tata Motors Updated : April 29, 2020 07:24 PM IST According to the company, the entire sales process including, booking, financing, exchange and payment can be completed virtually. Customers will have the option of test drives and taking the delivery of the vehicle at home or from the showroom. Srivatsa said the company was witnessing healthy booking numbers coming via the online portal. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365