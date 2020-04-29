  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Online car sales no fad, will be new normal post-COVID: Tata Motors

Updated : April 29, 2020 07:24 PM IST

According to the company, the entire sales process including, booking, financing, exchange and payment can be completed virtually.
Customers will have the option of test drives and taking the delivery of the vehicle at home or from the showroom.
Srivatsa said the company was witnessing healthy booking numbers coming via the online portal.
Online car sales no fad, will be new normal post-COVID: Tata Motors

You May Also Like

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement