On dismal August sales SIAM says market yet to responded to various govt's steps
Updated : September 03, 2019 08:16 AM IST
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday said that the market has still not responded to the various measures initiated by the government to reverse the slowdown that has dented the industry.
Reacting to the dismal sales numbers of various companies for August, SIAM president Rajan Wadhera said the series of announcements on credit availability and reducing the cost of credit that were made do not seem to have percolated down to the NBFCs which support the bulk of finance for the automotive industry.
The sector has been going through a slowdown for the past few months due to several reasons including, high goods and services tax (GST) and liquidity crunch.
