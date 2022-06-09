Omaxe ties up with Jio-BP to set up EV charging, swapping infrastructure

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Thursday announced its partnership with Jio-BP, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP, to establish a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.

Jio-BP will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.

Appreciating the need for EV charging infrastructure at commercial establishments, Jio-BP is working with developers and real estate players in the country. Jio-BP will install 24*7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four-wheelers at Omaxe properties.

Last year, Jio-BP constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs. Leveraging the best of RIL & BP's strengths in electrification, Jio-BP is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

The JV’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

