Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeauto Newsomaxe ties up with jio bp to set up ev charging swapping infrastructure 13769162.htm

Omaxe ties up with Jio-BP to set up EV charging, swapping infrastructure

Omaxe ties up with Jio-BP to set up EV charging, swapping infrastructure

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
Mini

Jio-BP will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.

Omaxe ties up with Jio-BP to set up EV charging, swapping infrastructure
Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Thursday announced its partnership with Jio-BP, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP, to establish a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.
Jio-BP will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.
Appreciating the need for EV charging infrastructure at commercial establishments, Jio-BP is working with developers and real estate players in the country. Jio-BP will install 24*7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four-wheelers at Omaxe properties.
Last year, Jio-BP constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs. Leveraging the best of RIL & BP's strengths in electrification, Jio-BP is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.
The JV’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Volkswagen Virtus officially launched: Check price, features, specifications

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More