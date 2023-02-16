As per Tesla’s agreement with the US government, the firm will open part of its US charging network to EVs made by rivals as part of a $7.5 billion federal program to expand the use of EVs and cut carbon emissions.

The White House on February 16 said that the Joe Biden administration has announced new standards to ensure that electric vehicle charging funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is convenient, reliable and Made-in-America.

“In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible. To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla's network up to all drivers. That's a big deal, and it'll make a big difference,” US president Joe Biden tweeted.

In response, Tesla Chief Executive Musk said, "Thank you, Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network."

Musk and Biden have had a strained relationship since the latter came to power. Biden is a known supporter of labour unions, something which is a big contention issue at Tesla seeing firings recently too.

As per Tesla’s agreement with the US government, the firm will open part of its US charging network to EVs made by rivals as part of a $7.5 billion federal program to expand the use of EVs and cut carbon emissions.

The United States aspires to net-zero emissions by 2050 and wants to create jobs along the way in the sector.

With the help of @SecGranholm and @SecretaryPete, I laid out a goal of building a Made-in-America electric vehicle charging network of 500,000 chargers on highways and in communities by 2030. Today's actions get us closer to finishing the job and winning the global EV market. https://t.co/CUefRGAN6l— President Biden (@POTUS) February 15, 2023

Reuters quoted a White House official saying that Tesla would be eligible for a subsidy - including retrofitting its existing fleet - as long as its chargers allowed other vehicles with a federally backed charging standard called CCS to charge.

This move could help turn Tesla into the universal "filling station" of the EV era. This shall give risk eroding a competitive edge for vehicles made by Musk’s company, which has exclusive access to the biggest network of high-speed Superchargers in the US.

Tesla has 17,711 Superchargers, accounting for about 60 percent of total US fast chargers, which can add hundreds of miles of driving range in an hour or less. There are also nearly 10,000 "destination" chargers with Tesla plugs that can recharge a vehicle overnight.

Opening up access to Tesla's network would be a quick win for an ambitious federal program to build 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, up from 130,000 currently.

