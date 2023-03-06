Olectra Greentech shares rise after subsidiary wins order for 550 electric buses from Telangana

The transactions between Olectra and EVEY are to be considered as related party transactions and shall be conducted at arm's length basis.

Evey Trans Pvt. Ltd. (EVEY), a subsidiary of Olectra Greentech, has received two Letter of Awards (LOAs) from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for 550 electric buses consisting of 500 buses for intra-city and 50 buses for inter-city operations, respectively.

These orders for supply of 500 electric buses and 50 electric buses are to be on gross cost contract (GCC)/ OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years and 10 years (contract period) respectively.

EVEY shall procure these buses from Olectra Greentech, which shall be delivered over a period of 16 months. As per the company, the transactions between Olectra and EVEY are to be considered as related party transactions and shall be conducted at arm's length basis.

The value of these 550 buses supply would be approximately Rs 1,000 crore for Olectra. Maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the Olectra during the Contract Period. Olectra Greentech has 34 percent stake in Evey Trans (MHS), which it acquired in March last year.

The company recently got India’s first homologation certificate from the Indian automobile regulatory agencies. The electric tipper is now roadworthy, adhering to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, says Olectra.

“The e-tipper was put through intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including manoeuvring the mountainous terrains at high altitudes and into the depths of the earth in mining and quarrying pits.”

Also Read | Olectra Greentech shares climb over 30% in two sessions

Also, Olectra has announced partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for hydrogen bus. “Olectra aims to contribute to the nation’s environmentally sustainable energy security through its Hydrogen buses. The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of between 32 and 49 seats for passengers + one driver seat. A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. Hydrogen for this range coverage takes just about 15 minutes”, says Company.

The stock has gained over 15 percent in the last month.

Shares of Olectra Greentech are trading 3.7 percent higher at Rs 539.75.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.