Ola’s upcoming electric scooter can ride in reverse; check all details here

Ola’s electric scooter can be reversed at an “unbelievable pace”, the company said on August 7. The announcement has set the market expectations high as the reverse feature would be the first of its kind.

"You can reverse the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable pace , you can also reserve the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable price of Rs 499 now!" Ola Electric tweeted along with a video of a person riding the two-wheeler in reverse.

You can reverse the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable pace, you can also reserve the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable price of ₹499 now! ⁰😎 See you on 15th August 🛵#JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm pic.twitter.com/trTJLJBapM— Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 7, 2021

Among other features that Ola revealed are the keyless rides wherein users can start the scooter and ride the electric two-wheeler using an app on the smartphone. Another highlight is the boot space.

Ola’s e-scooter, whose price has been kept under wraps, will launch the scooter on August 15. Currently, buyers can book the scooter at a token amount of Rs 499.

The scooter will come with a fast-charging option as it will let one charge up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. This would ensure a comfortable ride up to 75 km.

Though the exact number of bookings has not been revealed nor the delivery time frame, officials have said the former figure crossed the one lakh mark within 24 hours of the announcement, according to reports.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted that the firm has received bookings from over 1000 cities and towns across India. The company will deliver its electric scooter and service all across India from the very first day and will reveal all the remaining details on August 15.