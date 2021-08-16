Ola's new S1, S1 Pro scooter vs Ather450X: how two EVs stack against each other

Electric scooters space is heating up for competition with Ola Electric launching its first line of S1 and S1 Pro EV scooters on August 15, which will be now directly competing against Ather Energy's Ather450X.

Amid the greater push for electric vehicles (EV) across the globe, 2021 is turning out to be a big year in this space for India. As various states have rolled out their own EV policies, multiple automobile brands have launched their electric-powered products. The enthusiasm for electric scooters is at an all-time high.

Power and performance

The Ola scooter appears to be a clear winner when compared to Ather 450X in terms of power and speed and range. S1 and S1 Pro claims to have a top speed and range of 90 kmph and 121 km and 115 kmph and 181 km, respectively. On the other hand, Ather 450X comes with a top speed of 80 kmph and a range of 116 km.

S1 has a power output of 8.5 kW and goes from 0-40 kmph in 3.6 seconds. The S1 Pro can go from 0-60 kmph in 5 seconds, as compared to 450X which clocks in 0-6 kmph in 6.94 seconds with power output of 6kW.

Battery and charging

More than speed though, the biggest point of contention between the two electric bikes is the speed of charging.

Ola Electric’s S1 comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack that charges in four hours, while the S1 Pro comes with a 3.9kWh battery pack that takes 6.5 hours to charge. 450 X is equipped with a 2.9kWh battery pack that charges in 5 hours 45 mins.

Price

In terms of pricing, Ola S1 costs Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price), while the S1 Pro comes for Rs 1,29,999. Whereas Ather 450 X is a bit expensive with a price tag of Rs 1.13 lakh to Rs 1.32 lakh.

The S1 and S2 will cost much lesser in states that have FAME subsidy in place, like in Gujarat where the effective price of the S1 will be as low as Rs 79,999. Customers will also have the option of buying it on EMI, Rs 2,999.

Delivery dates

The Ola electric scooters are available for buying from September 8 and deliveries are to commence from October. The bookings for S1 and S2 are still on and a token amount of Rs 499 is charged. The company said that it crossed 1 lakh bookings in the first 24 hours.