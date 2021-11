The company is linking these delays to the global shortage of chips and semi-conductors.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Ola Electric has written to its customers that E-Scooter deliveries are delayed by two weeks to a month. However, sources indicate the delays could stretch well into the next calendar year.

The company is linking these delays to the global shortage of chips and semiconductors. Ola Electric is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18's query on the delivery delay.

