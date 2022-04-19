Ola CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal shared a video of himself dancing to Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee along with Slokarth Dash, Head of Strategy and Planning at Ola Electric Mobility, next to an Ola electric scooter on Tuesday.

Ola will be rolling out major software updates soon--the first since the launch of the Ola electric scooter in 2021. Dubbed MoveOS 2.0, the over-the-air updates would be included in the price of the scooters, the company said.

Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature 😄🕺🏼@slokarth pic.twitter.com/ogxrfS4F7e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 19, 2022 Aggarwal also shared a glimpse of the Bluetooth navigation in the MoveOS 2.0 on April 18. He tweeted a video with the caption: "Taking the wife out for some ice cream! Navigation on MoveOS 2 working great. Coming very soon to all." Aggarwal also shared a glimpse of the Bluetooth navigation in the MoveOS 2.0 on April 18. He tweeted a video with the caption: "Taking the wife out for some ice cream! Navigation on MoveOS 2 working great. Coming very soon to all."

Taking the wife out for some ice cream! Navigation on MoveOS 2 working great 👌🏼Coming very soon to all. pic.twitter.com/CUXh2mOQYQ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 18, 2022

Ola Electric is at the final stages of rolling out the software updates, keeping in mind the features missing in the electric scooters launched by Ola until now.

In a tweet last month, Aggarwal had said: "MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!"

The company had also opened the window for the purchase of S1 Pro in March. The company had said, "The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers’ doorsteps."

Ola is striving hard to meet the required production and delivery speed to keep up with the customer demand. Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at ₹ 99,999 and ₹ 1,29,999, respectively (except Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan).

An Ola S1 pro scooter caught fire, last month, in Pune. The video was widely circulated on social media in which a scooter parked on the roadside was seen engulfed in fire. After the incident, the company released a statement: "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We're in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe."

Ola further said, "Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days."