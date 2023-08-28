Ola wants to have 20,000 women workers at Future Factory in two years: How women are steering India’s EV drive

Bhuvaneshwari S finds it rare to see women in the automotive manufacturing industry and laments that they are usually made to work under male supervision. But the 22-year-old is now proud to have found a job in the electric vehicles segment. She is part of an all-women workforce at Ola's Future Factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri.

“The role I have been assigned here was given only to men at my previous workplace. At the Ola Future Factory, I have an opportunity to work in the same role, which makes me very proud and enables me to learn a completely new set of skills,” she told CNBC-TV18.com.

Bhuvaneshwari has been working as an apprentice trainee in Ola’s department that assesses the quality of electrical parts for about a year and cherishes the fact that all women co-workers are from remote and rural villages around Pochampalli, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri.

After having worked in a design engineering services company, Bhuvaneshwari, who came across this job opportunity via a WhatsApp forward, finds the EV segment more suitable as she has a diploma in mechatronics.

“Women are already driving the EV space in India . As we expand the Future Factory and it starts operating at full capacity, producing 10 million units annually, one in every seven units sold will be made by women,” an Ola spokesperson asserted.

At an event last week, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the factory would employ 20,000 women workers in the next two years. “India has a lack of adequate female participation in the workforce and we end up unfortunately blaming the woman. Women in our factory call themselves the lionesses of Ola.”

The company has invested significantly in training and upskilling its 1,500+ women-strong workforce in core manufacturing skills, the spokesperson said.

What makes women the right fit

Ola says women are hired across profiles in the EV sector, be it security, welding, battery making, general assembly, product testing, etc.

According to recruitment firm TeamLease, the influence of electronics assembling, software, and designing combination is one where women are more widely available in this segment. Unlike traditional office roles, many women are now accounting for technical roles in areas of design, manufacturing, and chip making, it said.

According to Munira Loliwala, AVP - Engineering Staffing & RPO Solutions, TeamLease Digital, what makes it easier for women workers is that in the manufacturing industry, several tasks would be slightly difficult for women to handle through traditional methods but in EV, it’s about them using their agility of technical skills.

“For example, if you work on a chip or a panel, the components are minute and grain-like, so you’ll find women more agile and flexible in a printed circuit board (PCB) assembly area where they are able to fix the smallest of the smallest component using their hands, which are nimble and smaller in size,” she explained.

Image credit: Ola Electric

Pankaj Sharma, co-founder at nanotech firm Log9 Materials, however, is of the view that hiring is not based on anyone’s physical features but on their mental capabilities.

Shefali Suri, group CHRO of Greaves Cotton, which owns electric two-wheeler maker Ampere, says women have the ability to contribute significantly to the overall engineering redesign while also exhibiting a strong willingness to listen and learn. "At Greaves, we have established various skilling programs and training for women who express an interest in working at the Ranipet site," she said.

The EV road ahead

Loliwala said the EV segment , which is expected to create 750,000 jobs in the next five years, witnesses 11-15 percent women contribution at present and should clock 30 percent over the next 5-10 years.

While Ola’s e-scooter Future Factory has an all-women workforce, females constitute more than 70 percent of Ampere’s staff at the Ranipet electric mobility manufacturing facility.

Also, in June 2022 at the launch of a new production plant in Pune, Bajaj Auto's Chairman Rajiv Bajaj said the new EV plant has 50 percent of women employees and the company plans to increase the women workforce to 80 percent.

Women workforce at Greaves Electric Mobility Mega site in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet (Image credit: Greaves Electric)

Meanwhile, Log9 Materials, which has 16 women in its 110-member team, is seeing many women, especially interns, joining its assembly line and expects their share to reach 25 percent in the current financial year.

The break ‘brake’

Until at least a few years back, it was quite a common phenomenon to see women drop out of engineering and tech roles because usually by the time they are ready to take on such a role, they have personal obligations like marriage and kids that restrict the balance that doesn’t allow for a break, Loliwala said.

But in EV, since the patterns are fixed and tech-driven, they can easily resume, she said.

Suri said women have long been undervalued and under-represented in the automotive and mobility industries and gender diversity in technical disciplines has long been an issue.

"However, we believe that having a diverse workforce encourages the flow of new ideas, perspectives and creativity, all of which are critical for any company's progress, and we are optimistic that the percentage of women in the EV ecosystem will grow over time, with more and more women taking the lead,” Suri said.

She asserted that this is a new era in which technology is wiser, more open, and has little to do with gender. In terms of the working environment, women can work in mobility just as efficiently and safely as they can in any other field.

Suri also said women are being hired across profiles starting from manufacturing to advanced engineering. Log9 Materials’ co-founder Sharma said those from engineering backgrounds are mostly deployed in product development, while many are hired for developing software, and battery management systems, which require them to do coding.