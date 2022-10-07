Ola, Uber and Rapido auto services 'illegal in Bengaluru'; auto drivers' union to launch Namma Yatri app

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini The Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) will launch the app based on the open mobility network with support from Nandan Nilekani-backed Beckn Foundation. It will help the auto drivers cut off aggregators like Ola and Uber who deduct a hefty commission from the drivers’ earnings.

Ola, Uber and Rapido auto services are illegal in Bengaluru and the Karnataka transport department on Thursday issued notices to discontinue their services in three days. According to reports, the Karnataka transport department on Thursday issued notices to ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola's auto service, Uber and Rapido and asked them to stop their services over the next three days. The vehicle aggregators have been directed to submit a report. The move comes following several complaints over Ola and Uber charging a minimum of Rs 100, despite the distance being below two km. The minimum fare in Bengaluru has been fixed at Rs 30 for the first 2 km and Rs 15 for every kilometre thereafter. CNBCTV18.com couldn't independently verify the report

The news omes as app-based aggregators eating into the business of auto drivers. Moreover, Bengaluru-based autorickshaw drivers are planning to launch their own mobile application called the Namma Yatri app on November 1.

The Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) will launch the app based on the open mobility network with support from Nandan Nilekani-backed Beckn Foundation.

It will help the auto drivers cut off aggregators, who reportedly deduct a hefty commission from the drivers' earnings. The app will allow direct transactions between passengers and drivers.

At present, app-based aggregators charge Rs 100 minimum fare from customers, while they give only Rs 60 to the driver. The remaining Rs 40 goes as commission to the aggregator, The Times of India quoted ARDU president D Rudramurthy as saying.

Following a hike in fares by the aggregators, there was drop in customers by 50-60 percent, Rudramurthy said. At present, only those who need to travel in emergencies or those without vehicles avail auto services at such high rates, the ARDU president said.

Through the Namma Yatri app, the drivers plan to follow the government-fixed fare. They will also collect an additional Rs 10 as pick-up charges.

"We also plan to launch a flat Rs 40 fare in 2km radius between Metro stations and residence/office,” Rudramurthy was quoted as saying.

The Namma Yatri app will provide passengers with the rating options and they can evaluate the driver’s performance and behaviour through the system, Deccan Herald reported.

A similar app called the Yatri, was jointly launched by the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority and Beckn Foundation in 2021. The app, built on the open mobility network, has been successful in bringing together different players to exchange information on the same platform.

Another Bengaluru-based union Peace Auto Union, which has around 10,000 member-drivers, planned to launch an app named Rook on October 2 in collaboration with a city-based mobility firm. However, the launch has been postponed.