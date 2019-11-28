Auto

Ola, Uber fees from fare, surge pricing likely to be regulated, says report

Updated : November 28, 2019 12:54 PM IST

The final rules for cab aggregators, which will be notified under the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 is likely to be formalised before the end of the year.

The new central guidelines shared with state governments also allows the latter to levy a charge on aggregators’ earnings.