Auto
Ola, Uber fees from fare, surge pricing likely to be regulated, says report
Updated : November 28, 2019 12:54 PM IST
The final rules for cab aggregators, which will be notified under the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 is likely to be formalised before the end of the year.
The new central guidelines shared with state governments also allows the latter to levy a charge on aggregators’ earnings.
The final rules for cab aggregators, which will be notified under the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, are likely to be formalised before the end of the year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more