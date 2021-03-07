Ola to make electric cars after e-scooters, welcomes Tesla to India Updated : March 07, 2021 06:03 PM IST Ola signed a Rs 2400 crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government In December of 2020 and began construction at the site in February. The company will focus on a Direct-to-Consumer approach with a focus on digital sales. Aggarwal said that Tesla’s products are more in the luxury and premium segment, while Ola will look to solve urban mobility. Published : March 07, 2021 06:00 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply