Ola to make electric cars after e-scooters, welcomes Tesla to India

Updated : March 07, 2021 06:03 PM IST

Ola signed a Rs 2400 crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government In December of 2020 and began construction at the site in February. 
The company will focus on a Direct-to-Consumer approach with a focus on digital sales. 
Aggarwal said that Tesla’s products are more in the luxury and premium segment, while Ola will look to solve urban mobility.
Published : March 07, 2021 06:00 PM IST

