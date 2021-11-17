Ola to make customised S1 Pro scooters for Dutch embassy

Ola Electric announced on November 17 they will be building nine customised S1 Pro scooters for the employees of the embassy of the Netherlands in India. The electric scooters will be used by the embassy staff for three diplomatic missions across the country. The customised scooters will be painted in the iconic Dutch ‘oranje’ and will sport the logo of the Netherlands. The custom shade of orange became the national colour of the Netherlands due to the name of their royal house, Huis van Oranje-Nassau.

The Netherlands embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai and Bengaluru will be the recipients of the nine electric two-wheelers.

Also read: First ride review of Ola Electric Scooter

“We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of the Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025. These custom scooters are a testament to our advanced design and manufacturing process that enabled us to seamlessly develop, test, and build a custom-designed scooter within days,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, at Ola.

Ambassador Marten van den Berg from the Netherlands embassy added, “We chose the Ola S1 as an important part of our commitment towards reducing emissions, which is essential not only for the environment but also to achieve the SGDs. It is critically important to go electric to address climate change in an urban environment. I look forward to the delivery of the vehicles so that we can replace our existing scooters in our office with Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.”

The company had launched its two scooter models on August 15. While Ola S1 will cost Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price), S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom price). Interested people can purchase the scooters from the Ola Electric website.

Ola S1 has a range of 121 km and Ola S1 Pro, 181 km. The S1 takes about four hours and 48 minutes to fully charge while the S1 Pro can be fully charged in six-and-a-half hours. The top speed for Ola S1 is pegged at 90 kmph and for S1 Pro, it is 115 kmph.