Ola to launch electric scooter in less than 20 days; to be available in at least 4 colours

Hours after Ola Electric begins taking bookings for its upcoming electric scooter for Rs 499, industry sources informed CNBC-TV18 that the launch is less than 20 days away.

"Ola electric scooter will be launched in at least four colors and the first Ola scooter will be positioned for private use and personal mobility. The company will initially focus largely on doorstep delivery of vehicles and eventually have a hybrid distribution strategy including digital sales and a limited dealer network," sources said.

"The scooter is expected to have a range above 150 kms on single charge. It will have a top speed of 100 km/hr," they added.

Ola Scooter will come with twin LED headlamps and a large under-seat boot space for storage. It will also include a home charger that will require no installation and will allow customers to charge their vehicle at home by plugging it into a regular wall socket.

The company has focused on maneuverability in urban traffic conditions.