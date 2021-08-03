Ola electric scooter to launch on August 15; details here

Ola Cabs founder and Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday said that the company is planning a launch event for the Ola electric scooter on August 15.

He added that the full specifications and details on the products will be released soon.

"Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!" Aggarwal tweeted.

Ola Electric opened reservations for its electric scooter for a refundable deposit of Rs 499 on July 15. Later, it announced that it had received over 1 lakh bookings within the first 24 hours.

On July 22, Ola Electric announced that its much-awaited electric scooters will be available in 10 colours. This will make it the two-wheeler with the widest range of colours in India. The exact names of the colours will be revealed closer to launch, but blue, black, red, pink, yellow, white and silver hues were seen in the pictures released by the company.