Ola upgrades front fork arm of S1, says customers can switch to new design for free

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 8:11:41 PM IST (Published)

Ola on Tuesday said it has upgraded the front fork design of its Ola S1 electric scooter and is giving its customers the option to upgrade to the new design for free from March 22.

The company in a statement said that there have been some concerns regarding the Ola S1's front fork arm, which have remained unfounded.
"At Ola, all components of our scooters including the front fork arm are thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles. However, as part of our continuous engineering and design improvement process, we have recently upgraded the front fork design to enhance the durability and strength even further," Ola said.
It added that if customers want to upgrade to the new design they can book an appointment at the nearest Ola experience centre or service centre before they visit.
"This upgrade will be free of cost and appointment window will open, starting March 22. We will reach out to you with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon," the statement added.
Also Read: Ola and Uber apply for aggregator licences in Maharashtra
