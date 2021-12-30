Ola S1 buyers upgraded to S1 Pro for same price; what's the catch?

Ola Electric is offering an automatic upgrade to Ola S1 Pro to select Ola S1 users, the company has announced on social media. However, these customers will only benefit from the hardware of the S1 Pro. In order to unlock the Ola S1 Pro's software features and range, the buyers will have to pay Rs 30,000.

While this appears to be an amazing offer to a select group of buyers, there is a catch to it. The Ola S1 sports a battery capacity of 2.98kWh, while the Ola S1 Pro features a capacity of 3.97kWh.

The difference was fairly clear when Ola Electric introduced its S1 scooter line. With prices starting at Rs 1 lakh, the S1 was the entry-level scooter. There is a significant difference in the range of both the scooters as a result of this.

According to the post by Ola, the company will provide all the hardware for the Ola S1 Pro to Ola S1 buyers. However, there is a major obstacle. The Ola S1 Pro that these customers will get may have a lesser driving range than the standard Ola S1.

This is because the Ola S1 Pro riders will not be able to experience the full power of the motor, as the scooters will be heavier by 4 kg. This additional 4 kg weight could further decrease the driving range.

When the scooter booking window started, Ola Electric said the majority of bookings was for the costlier Ola S1 Pro (Rs 1,30,000) rather than S1. According to the latest announcement from the company, a small portion of customers who ordered the S1 will be upgraded to the S1 Pro, which will be 4 kg heavier and have fewer features.

Customers will have to pay an additional Rs 30,000 to gain access to the scooter's software-enabled features such as ‘hyper mode,’ hill hold, cruise control, and voice assistance. The extra payable amount effectively makes the price same as the S1 Pro.