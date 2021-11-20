Ola rolls out test ride of S1 electric scooter in 1,000 cities

Ola Electric today announced the country's largest electric vehicle test ride initiative by expanding its test rides for customers across India.

Under the initiative, customers across 1,000 cities and towns in India would be able to test ride Ola S1 scooters. However, customers who have either bought or booked the Ola S1 and S1 pro electric scooters would be eligible initially.

Earlier this month, the company had launched the test rides in major cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, which was expanded to Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune on November 19.

The company is looking to further expand in cities like Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur and Nagpur from November 27 onwards.

“We are scaling up test rides rapidly in the coming weeks and will be covering over 1,000 cities and towns across India to ensure every customer has access to test rides by mid-December. This is the fastest national scale-up of test rides ever and a revolution in automotive retail made possible by our direct-to-consumer model," Ola Electric Chief Business Officer Arun Sirdeshmukh said.

Through the initiative, the company looks to add more cities to ensure that more customers can have access to test rides by December 15.

Ola also aims to launch its electric scooters in Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, and others by next year. The units will be manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory in India.