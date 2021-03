Ola Electric, which announced its entry into the e-mobility space in 2020 after acquiring Amsterdam-based EV startup Etergo, has revealed the first look of its e-scooter to be launched in India. The e-bike, which the company will start mass production on in the coming months, is a derivative of Etergo’s AppScooter.

The preview images of the e-scooter by Ola Electric -- the EV arm of one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies -- sports a matte-black look and 12-inch black alloy wheels. It retains a clean, straightforward appearance of Etergo AppScooter. The twin-LED headlight unit appears to be the same.

Ola's electric scooter retains the same single-sided telescopic front suspension, the horizontally mounted rear shock absorber and the slotted front and rear disc brakes of the Etergo AppScooter. But the Ola electric scooter gets a chunkier pillion grab handle and a larger, clear-lens tail-light.

While Ola hasn't shared specs of the e-bike, it's likely to retain the AppScooter's 7-inch TFT colour display. Reports suggest that the e-bike would have an Android operating system, featuring in-built navigation and onboard diagnostics among other infotainment apps. It is also likely to have a similar 50-litre under-seat storage space as the AppScooter.

Ola Electric commenced construction of its mega electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu last month. The plant spread out over 500 acres – expected to be operational by June – is billed as the world’s largest two-wheeler production facility.