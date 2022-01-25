Ola working on electric car concept; check design teased by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday tweeted image of an EV that looks like a design concept for the upcoming Ola electric car.

According to sources, the company is gearing up to launch its electric car by 2023.

"Can you guys keep a secret?," Bhavish Aggarwal wrote on Twitter while sharing the design of an EV.

Can you guys keep a secret? 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/8I9NMe2eLJ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 25, 2022

Earlier, Ola had launched its two e-scooters in August 2021,

Ola Electric on Monday said it has raised over USD 200 million (about Rs 1,490.5 crore) from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others, valuing the electric vehicle maker at USD 5 billion.

Aggarwal said that Ola Electric is creating India's EV revolution and is driving cutting edge manufacturing from India for the entire world.

"With Ola S1, the best scooter ever made, we have changed the entire scooter industry and are now looking forward to bringing our innovative products to more two-wheeler categories, including bikes as well as cars. I thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to take the EV revolution from India to the world," he said.