Ola opens final payment window for its electric scooters on Jan 21

Ola Electric will be opening the final payment window for its electric scooters from January 21. The window will be open for those who had already paid Rs 20,000 for the purchase of the S1 and the S1 Pro e-scooters.

Ola CEO and founder Bhavish Aggarwal had tweeted earlier this month that “Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6 pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid (Rs) 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb,” he had posted.

The company stated that it had received over 1 lakh bookings in just a few hours of opening the pre-bookings for the two scooters in July.

The company has told customers to pay the remaining amount for their chosen two-wheelers only through the Ola app. With a pre-payment of Rs 20,000, customers will need to pay around Rs 80,000 more for the S1 and around Rs 1.10 lakh more for the S1 Pro, based on ex-showroom prices and without factoring in various state subsidies.

While the company had launched its two e-scooters in August 2021, shortages in semiconductor chips meant that the company could only start delivering the scooters after a long delay.

Ola had announced earlier in the week that it had already dispatched all deliveries for the scooters purchased in the previous round of final payment opening, and aims to do the same for the current round of purchase by February and March.