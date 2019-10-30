Auto
Ola in talks with Microsoft for $200 million funding
Updated : October 30, 2019 10:20 AM IST
In 2017, Ola and Microsoft had joined hands to build a new connected vehicle platform for carmakers globally.
Ola - which has about 20 crore riders on its platform across India, the UK, Australia and New Zealand - had recently announced setting up of a research unit in the Bay Area of the US to focus on new areas like e-vehicles and connected cars.
The ride-hailing major, which is locked in a battle for market leadership with US-based Uber in India, has raised about $3 billion in funding.
