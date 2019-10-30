#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Ola in talks with Microsoft for $200 million funding

Updated : October 30, 2019 10:20 AM IST

In 2017, Ola and Microsoft had joined hands to build a new connected vehicle platform for carmakers globally.
Ola - which has about 20 crore riders on its platform across India, the UK, Australia and New Zealand - had recently announced setting up of a research unit in the Bay Area of the US to focus on new areas like e-vehicles and connected cars.
The ride-hailing major, which is locked in a battle for market leadership with US-based Uber in India, has raised about $3 billion in funding.
Ola in talks with Microsoft for $200 million funding
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV