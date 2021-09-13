Ola factory in Tamil Nadu will be run 'entirely by women,' says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola’s upcoming electric vehicle factory will be run "entirely" by women. The plant will also be the world’s largest all-woman factory as well as all-woman automotive production facility. The move is the first in a series of initiatives that Ola is undertaking to establish a more inclusive workforce across all its verticals.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!” Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted.

While India has seen a gradual increase in the percentage of women in the workforce, manufacturing still remains the sector with the highest gender disparity, with only 12 percent of the employees being women. With women making up 48 percent of the population, India is home to 660 million women.

As India tries to establish itself as a global hub of manufacturing, a significant effort to include women in the workforce can do wonders for the country’s GDP.

“Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community. In fact, studies show that just providing women parity in the labour workforce can grow India’s GDP by 27%,” read Ola’s statement.

The Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu will be the world’s largest and most sustainable two-wheeler factory. The company aims to produce its Ola S and Ola S Pro electric scooters from the premises with a full capacity of 10 million units a year.