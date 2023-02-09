Ola expands its portfolio, adds new Ola S1 and S1 Air variants

The company also added that the bookings for Ola S1 Air have started for Rs 999 with test rides and deliveries commencing from July 2023. In addition to these, Ola also teased its upcoming electric motorcycles and its plans on offering EVs at every price point.

India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric, on Thursday, announced that it has expanded its S1 portfolio with new additional variants in its electric scooter range S1 and S1 Air. The company’s new Ola S1 comes with the same design as its other siblings but gets a smaller 2kWh battery pack that offers a range of 91km as per the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC).

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola, in a statement, said, “With the dominance of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the premium scooter segment, India is already one of the biggest EV markets in the world. The expansion of the successful S1 portfolio and the S1 Air in 3 new variants, and across multiple price points will encourage more customers to permanently switch to EVs.”

The company also added that the bookings for Ola S1 Air have started for Rs 999 with test rides and deliveries commencing from July 2023. In addition to these, Ola also teased its upcoming electric motorcycles and its plans on offering EVs at every price point.

Image source: Youtube.com (screen grab)

Ola S1 variants

While the new Ola S1 variant is offered at Rs 99,999, the higher-spec S1, which costs an additional Rs 10,000, has a 3kWh battery and an IDC range of 141km.

The range-topping Ola S1 Pro gets the biggest battery of the lot at 4kWh and that translates to a range of 181km (IDC) while its top speed is 116kph. But what will come as a cherry on top of the S1 Pro cake is its price drop. The scooter now costs Rs 1.30 lakh, which makes it Rs 10,000 cheaper than the previous scooters.

Ola S1 Air variants

Similar to the Ola S1 variants, the company has also rejigged its S1 Air range. Ols’s new S1 Air variants now begin with a 2kWh battery, instead of a 2.5kWh battery. The other two versions get 3kWh and 4kWh battery packs.

Ola S1 Air, which has 3 new variants, is priced starting at Rs 84,999 for the entry-level variant, Rs 99,999 for the mid-variant and Rs 109,999 for the top variant. The company stated that it will discontinue the 2.5kWh battery variant.

The company also stated that customers who had booked the original Ola S1 Air with a 2.5kWh battery would receive a free upgrade to the 3kWh battery variant.

The S1 Air with 2kWh battery variant has an IDC range of 85km, the 3kWh variant has a higher range of 125km and the 4kWh version has the highest range at 165km. All Ola S1 Air scooters come equipped with the same 4.5kW motor and also have similar top speeds of 85kph.

Ola's experience centres

Aggarwal also announced the launch of 500 experience centres across India by March 2023. Ola experience centres basically are its retail and servicing units. The company, which currently has 200 experience centres across the country, is also planning to bring an electric bike to the market.

"Now 80 per cent of our customers are within 20 km of an Ola experience centre and by March we are going to open 500 centres to be as close to you (customers) as possible," he added.

Also Read: Ather clarifies Bangalore fire incident not due to battery overheating